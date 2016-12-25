‘Parrikar has severely curbed Goa CM’s operational freedom’: AAP candidate Gomes

Elvis Gomes said political parties should come under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. (Source: File) Elvis Gomes said political parties should come under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. (Source: File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for Goa, Elvis Gomes has attacked Manohar Parrikar saying the Defence Minister has “severely curbed” the operational freedom of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. Gomes also said political parties should come under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and that anonymous donations to them should be banned.

He said that Parrikar, who was chief minister of the state before he was inducted into the Union Cabinet, visits Goa “every weekend”. “The operational freedom of the Chief Minister is severely curbed, and the situation will remain like that until this government is voted out,” he told PTI. The state goes to poll next year.

He also criticised demonetisation saying there is “no positive” effect visible in the state since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move. “Such a move can’t be justified at the cost of people’s livelihood,” he said.

On the issue of medium of instruction in schools, he said, “These are divisive issue. AAP will shortly make known its stand on the subject.”