Parrikar addresses IIT-B convocation, urges students to take up academics

POOR quality of education is the biggest challenge in the country today and, hence, graduates of premier institutions must take up the moral responsibility to improve it, said Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar, who was speaking at the 55th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Powai, urged graduates to take up academics and transform the quality of education.

“Why can’t IIT graduates, who have had the best engineering education in the country, take up academics and run some of these colleges, and transform their quality? Why can’t IIT graduates run schools, and improve learning outcomes in primary schools across India? IIT graduates must commit themselves to social causes, as part of their career choices,” he said.

The Goa CM, who is also an alumnus of IIT-B, suggested that the graduates should take up jobs in social and development sectors, and urged them join politics and the Indian Army.

While pointing out that technology has changed several sectors of the country, he said some age-old challenges still persist.

The solutions, he added, to some of these challenges could be found by making technology available to the masses. “If we do not address these challenges and bridge the digital divide, we will jeopardise the very progress that we are all seeking,” he said.

Over 2,600 students, the highest so far, were awarded degrees at the ceremony. A total of 357 graduates received their PhDs this year, higher than last year’s 325. Of these, 32 were awarded Dual Degrees of M Tech and PhD. Over 610 B Tech engineers and 590 M Tech graduates passed out this year.

IIT-B Director Devang Khakhar presented the annual report of the institute, which showed seven of the top 10 rankers in the Joint Entrance Examination took admissions into the IIT-B, making it the most preferred one among the 23 IITs. Of the top 50 rankers, 41 joined IIT-Bombay, he said. ENS

