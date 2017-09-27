Parliamentary Standing Committees: Anand Sharma makes way for Bhupendra Yadav as law panel head

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav (File Photo) BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav (File Photo)

The BJP had its way as party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav was appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Tuesday. The reconstitution of the committee had been held up over a deadlock on the issue. The principal Opposition party was insistent that Anand Sharma, deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha and chairman of the outgoing panel, continue to head it.

Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member, has over the years emerged as a BJP favourite for handling parliamentary committees charged with sorting out sensitive matters in which the party has high stake. The BJP was not comfortable with Sharma at the helm because the key House panel was seized of the issue of political funding. The panel was also deliberating on suggestions received by it for replacing the current first-past-the-post electoral system with proportionate representation.

The Congress had no issues till the time the system worked to its advantage. At present it seemed loaded in favour of the BJP. For instance, the BJP secured 39 per cent votes in the last UP Assembly elections, but got 312 of the 403 seats. However, the Samajwadi Party with 21.8 per cent votes got 47 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party 19 seats with 22.2 per cent votes.

Sources said Sharma had circulated a five-page questionnaire among committee members on poll-related issues like state funding, paid news, internal democracy and the complicated process of filing nomination papers.

The BJP had argued during inter-party discussions that the Congress had to cede chairmanship of one of the three committees it controlled from the Rajya Sabha pool of eight because its strength in the House had declined. Since the BJP and Congress had 57 members each, it was logical that they got chairmanship of two panels each. The Congress had no problem with its reduced quota of two, but was not inclined to let the Standing Committee on Law and Justice go. Sharma was named chairman of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests.

