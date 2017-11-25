Parliament Winter Session to start from Dec 15, confirms CCPA

Parliament house in New Delhi (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Parliament house in New Delhi (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The Winter session of Parliament will begin from December 15, a day after polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections concludes. Spanning 22 days, the session will conclude on January 5.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh drew the schedule for the session at a meeting here on Friday. The CCPA set the ball rolling by making a recommendation to this effect. The session would be formally called by the President.

The winter session of Parliament generally gets over before Christmas, though there are precedents of the session spilling over to the next year. There would be a total of 14 working days after discounting Christmas and normal holidays. The Lok Sabha would adjourn on the first day after paying tributes to three sitting members — Chand Nath (of the BJP from Alwar in Rajasthan), Sultan Ahmed (of the Trinamool Congress from Uluberia in West Bengal) and Mohammed Taslimuddin (of RJD from Araria in Bihar) who had died in the inter-session period.

When asked about the Opposition criticism of the delay in convening the session as well as the change in the normal schedule, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told the media that it was not a new practice. It had been resorted to during the regimes of Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, he said. However, he chose not to appear combative. “We seek cooperation from all parties for a smooth functioning of both Houses and (to) make this session fruitful,” he said. Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, had claimed that the government was keeping the session in abeyance because it did not want them to hype issues like Rafale deal and allegations against sons of BJP president Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval while elections were on in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

When it was pointed out that members of both Houses were scheduled to work even on January 1, New Year’s Day, Kumar said MPs were expected to be present on all working days including New Year’s Day. The Bills expected to be introduced in the session include one on triple talaq. The minister said there was a strong opinion among people that Parliament legislate on the issue.

Three Bills that will be taken up in the upcoming session to replace ordinances are — The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States), 2017, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) and The Indian Forest (Amendment), he added.

