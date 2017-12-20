Parliament Winter Session: More J&K terror incidents, better elsewhere, says Hansraj Ahir

MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir (File) MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir (File)

The government said terror incidents in J&K have gone up this year, and added the overall security situation in the country has improved after demonetisation. There were 341 incidents in J&K between November 1, 2016, and October 31, 2017 in comparison to 311 in the same period the previous year, MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir said to a question in Lok Sabha. To the question of overall security, Ahir replied: “The overall security situation in the country post demonetisation has shown improvement.

In Jammu and Kashmir, stone pelting incidents have reduced considerably.” To another question, he said ceasefire violations has risen on the LoC but declined on the international border under BSF control. Pakistan violated the ceasefire 771 times on the LoC till December 10 and 110 times along the IB till November-end. In 2016, there were 449 violations.

MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, said the number of visas granted to Pakistani nationals has fallen from 52,525 in 2016 to 34,445 so far this year. Visas to Bangladeshi nationals, on the other hand, has risen from 9.33 lakh to 12.89 lakh.

