Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss triple talaq bill

The third day after the Christmas break in the Winter Session of Parliament on Friday will see the triple talaq bill or the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 being tabled in the Rajya Sabha for discussions before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into a law.

The bill, making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected opposition charge that the bill has been brought in a haste. He also ruled out any political motive behind the legislation. Earlier, moving the Bill, Prasad had said the practice of triple talaq has been curbed and regulated even in many Islamic countries and a secular country like India will have to ensure justice to Muslim women.

10:40 am: The proposed law, which makes talaq-e-biddat a “cognizable and non-bailable offence”, has provisions of “imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine” for any Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering talaq three times in quick succession. It also provides for “subsistence allowance” to Muslim women and custody of minor children as “may be determined by the magistrate”.

