Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Congress demands explanation from PM Modi on remarks against Manmohan Singh

The fifth day of the Parliament session will begin on Thursday amid continued protests by the Opposition parties demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against Manmohan Singh. While the Congress remained adamant on its stand, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu clarified that no apology would be tendered by the PM in the House as the incident occurred during the electoral campaign.

During the Gujarat poll campaign, PM Modi alleged that Manmohan Singh had attended a secret meeting at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house and added that former Pakistan army director general Arshad Rafiq had insisted that Congress leader Ahmed Patel be made CM of Gujarat. The Congress leaders were up in arms on Wednesday and have since demanded an explanation from the PM himself. The issue is likely to be raised in both the Houses today as well.

ANI reports that BJP’s Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha demanding suspension of business today to discuss “serious situation arising out of the use of derogatory language against PM by senior leaders of Congress”

11.00 am: Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today:

Short duration discussion on the right to play and the future of sports in India.

Bills for consideration and passing: The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill;

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill;

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill.

10.55 am: Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today – The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill;

Discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants-Second Batch for 2017-18;

Bill for consideration and passing: The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill.

10:20 am: Bill on Triple Talaq will be tabled in the Parliament, tomorrow: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar

