Parliament LIVE updates: Winter Session begins today, Oppn likely to raise PM Modi’s Pak remarks

The Winter Session of Parliament, which begins today, is likely to witness discussions on 25 pending and 14 new Bills that will be tabled by the government. These include significant legislation on instant triple talaq, GST and the Insolvency Bill. At the customary all-party meeting a day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought cooperation from Opposition members for a constructive session. He also put forward his suggestion for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in order to maximise governance. The Winter Session, which generally begins in the third week of November, was delayed this year due to Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections.

10.15 am: For the first time since 2007, Parliament will not be in session on December 13, the date when Parliament was attacked and 14 people, mostly from the security forces, were killed. When Parliament is in session, the remembrance ceremony happens with a lot of ardour. This time, with the Gujarat elections on and the session yet to start, it may be a low key affair — something Parliament staff are not entirely happy about.

10.05 am: Here’s an interesting trivia. Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien wore a full-sleeved shirt for Thursday’s meeting at the Parliament House. One of the Opposition leaders was heard telling him that it is Delhi and not Kolkata and the MP should be donning some winterwear! Read more about it here.

10.00 am: “For the first time a Prime Minister has accused former PM, former vice president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. PM must clarify in the Parliament,” Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday.

9.45 am: Cabinet meeting to take place at 1 pm in Parliament, reports ANI.

9.30 am: Congress leaders are expected to protest against PM Narendra Modi’s remarks on former prime minister Manmohan Singh. During the campaign for Gujarat elections, Modi had alleged that Singh and other Congress leaders collaborated with Pakistan to influence the Gujarat polls. Congress’s Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, “Either the government prove the claim or the PM apologise. Nothing short of an apology will satisfy us.”

9.15 am: Lok Sabha would be adjourned Friday after tributes to Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed, BJP MP Chand Nath and RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin, who passed away during the inter-session period.

