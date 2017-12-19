Parliament Winter Session highlights: Mallikarjun Kharge asks why is there no FIR against Manmohan Singh for ‘conspiring’ with Pakistan

Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The third day of Parliament’s Winter Session began Tuesday. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday following protests by Congress members who were demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against former PM Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat elections. The Winter Session, which began last Friday, will come to an end on January 5. This has been the most delayed start to Winter Session ever, ostensibly in view of the Gujarat assembly elections. Numerous bills are scheduled to be tabled in Parliament, including The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016, The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Ordinance, 2017, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 among others.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Congress raised the issue of stubble burning and financial assistance to farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Congress, however, also demanded the Prime Minister to come to the house and explain his remarks made against the former prime minister on the election campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to coastal areas hit by cyclone Ockhi in Kerala on Tuesday.

