Parliament Winter Session highlights: Mallikarjun Kharge asks why is there no FIR against Manmohan Singh for ‘conspiring’ with Pakistan

The third day of Parliament’s Winter Session began Tuesday. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday following protests by Congress members who were demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against former PM Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat elections. The Winter Session, which began last Friday, will come to an end on January 5. This has been the most delayed start to Winter Session ever, ostensibly in view of the Gujarat assembly elections. Numerous bills are scheduled to be tabled in Parliament, including The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016, The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Ordinance, 2017, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 among others.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday Congress raised the issue of stubble burning and financial assistance to farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Congress, however, also demanded the Prime Minister to come to the house and explain his remarks made against the former prime minister on the election campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to coastal areas hit by cyclone Ockhi in Kerala on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday.
Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ananth Kumar Tuesday met Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma over Parliament impasse, reports ANI.
Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge today accused the BJP of lying that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was hand-in-glove with Pakistan. He said that BJP's allegation was 'just a lie' for the election campaign. 'Why have they not registered an FIR in the case till now?. It was just a lie for the election campaign,' he was quoted as saying by ANI.
This is a maiden parliamentary session for Amit Shah, who has recently been elected to the Rajya Sabha.
While PM Modi is visiting Cyclone-affected areas of Lakshwdeep, Tamil Nadu and others, BJP president Amit Shah reached Parliament to attend the third sitting of the Winter Session.
The lower house of Parliament has been adjourned till 2:00 pm.
Anant Kumar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs condemned the uproar created by the Congress workers where they entered the well of the house.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2:00 pm after completion of Zero Hour and Question Hour.
"We are in favour of bringing petroleum products under GST. We would await consensus of the states and hope states agree to the consensus sooner or later," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha, "Now that BJP is in power in 19 states and at the Centre what prevents them from bringing petroleum products under GST?"
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is reacting to the Gujarat and Himachal pradesh results. He says, "The results have raised a question on the credibility of the Modi and he is facing a credibility problem."
The parliamentarians raised the issues surrounding manual scavenging, sakchar mission, crop storage in their constituencies during the Zero Hour.
Jagdambika Pal, MP Dumariyaganj raised the problems being faced by farmers in storage and sale of paddy during Zero Hour.
Kirron Kher, MP from Chandigarh, raised the issues surrounding unregistered paying guests accomodations being given.
As the Lok Sabha resumed after being adjourned, there was again an uproar from the Congress on PM Modi remarks against Manmohan Singh. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan expressed her disappointment over it.