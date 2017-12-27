Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: Person with no belief in Constitution has no right to be MP, says Ghulam Nabi Azad on Anantkumar Hegde

Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

Both Houses of Parliament are set to resume the Winter Session on Wednesday after an extended Christmas break of four days. Ahead of the session, the Congress has given a notice seeking adjournment of the Parliament session citing the controversial remark by Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde at an event in Karnataka as the reason, reported ANI. Hegde had said that he respected the Constitution but “it will be changed in the days to come as it has the word secular”.

Previously, the Winter Session, which began on December 15, witnessed a continued logjam with the Opposition Congress creating ruckus in both Houses demanding an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his statements against former prime minister Manmohan Singh during campaigning in Gujarat. While the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned, Congress created chaotic scenes in the Lok Sabha and staged walkouts.

Follow Winter Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES:

11.25 am: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the ‘Constitution’ remark made by Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde saying, “If a person has no belief in the constitution, he has no right to be a member of Parliament.”

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the issue of remarks made by Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde about the constitution, in Rajya Sabha; says “if a person has no belief in the constitution, he has no right to be a member of Parliament” pic.twitter.com/UDaMge4yOd — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

11.23 am: Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on the Constitution.

11.14 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition protests the controversial ‘Constitution’ statement by Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde.

10.58 am: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anantkumar calls PM Modi as ‘new Santa’, reports ANI

PM Modi is new Santa for new India, bringing good news for new India: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar pic.twitter.com/4vTvEoyYve — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

10.55 am: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anantkumar appealed to all opposition parties to unanimously help pass the bill on Triple talaq in the Parliament, reports ANI. Triple talaq bill will be introduced in Parliament on December 28. The Triple talaq bill makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in any form “illegal and void” and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

10.50 am: Trinamool Congress members protesting at Parliament in New Delhi over the issue of Mohammed Afrazul’s lynching.

The Trinamool Congress MPs at the Parliament House on Wednesday. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey. The Trinamool Congress MPs at the Parliament House on Wednesday. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

10.45 am: Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj will give a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 am tomorrow and at 12 noon in the Lok Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue, reports ANI.

10.40 am: Read | Anantkumar Hegde, Hansraj Ahir remarks denigrated soul of Constitution, says Congress

10.39 am: The Congress has filed a notice in both the Houses of Parliament asking for an adjournment of the session.

Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s remarks about the constitution pic.twitter.com/5aSB8CDhWs — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd