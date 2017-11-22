Parliament Winter Session likely to held from December 15 till January 5

Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. (Source: Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. (Source: Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be held from December 15 till January 5, sources told The Indian Express. A decision in this regard was reportedly taken during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters that dates of the session will not clash with the assembly elections in Gujarat. “We are going to ensure that a regular winter session is held but we will make sure that the parliament session and election dates don’t overlap,” said Jaitley.

The second phase of polling in Gujarat will end on December 14 and results for the state, along with Himachal Pradesh, will be declared on December 18.

The delay in announcing the dates for Parliament session triggered a war of words between the BJP and Congress. Sonia Gandhi, president of Congress, accused the government of “sabotaging” the session on “flimsy grounds”. Addressing a Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi said, “… in order to avoid the questions and answer ahead of Gujarat elections, the government has taken the extraordinary step of not holding a winter session when it should be held.”

Jaitley hit back saying the dates for Parliament had also been altered in the past, including by the erstwhile UPA government.

