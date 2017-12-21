Parliament Winter Session: Amid Congress din in Lok Sabha, BJD attacks govt over Mahanadi tribunal

Odisha MP protest Wednesday against the Centre’s refusal to set up a tribunal for Mahanadi water disputes. Prem Nath Pandey Odisha MP protest Wednesday against the Centre’s refusal to set up a tribunal for Mahanadi water disputes. Prem Nath Pandey

On a day the Congress continued to disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings — its demand for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on his predecessor Manmohan Singh during an election rally in Gujarat led to repeated adjournments — MPs of the Odisha’s ruling BJD protested against the Centre’s refusal to form a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi river dispute with Chhattisgarh.

BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab was upset with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s decision to disallow an adjournment motion on the issue. He accused the BJP-led government of “going back on its promises” and of “compromising its neutrality.” When the House met in the morning, Congress MPs started making noisy demands for an apology from the Prime Minister. In less than a minute, the proceedings were adjourned for an hour. When the House met again, Mahajan allowed Mahtab, who had given an adjournment motion notice, to speak.

The BJD MPs, who were upset with the central government’s stand that it will not form a tribunal to deal with the Mahanadi river dispute, had held a demonstration in front of Gandhi statue before the House met. “The government made a commitment on the floor of the House and also in the Rajya Sabha relating to the formation of a tribunal and relating to Mahanadi inter-state water dispute. Now the government is going back on the commitment which it had made on the floor of the House,” Mahtab said, adding that that was the reason his party wanted a debate on the issue.

“It is not a state-specific issue. It’s a national issue where the government is going back. It is acting in a duplicate manner… It is the neutrality that is supposed to be maintained by the Union government. It has to be neutral when a dispute arises between two states relating to water-sharing. But the neutrality of this government has been compromised,” Mahtab said. He argued that an adjournment motion would give everyone a chance to put forward their views.

With the Speaker refusing to oblige, Mahtab requested that the Speaker could allow a calling-attention motion on the same topic. To this, the Speaker said she would consider. When the Speaker took up matters of public importance, a remark from the BJP’s Poonam Mahajan triggered severe protests from the Opposition and the House was adjourned. The Speaker later expunged the controversial part of Mahajan’s remarks.

MPs belonging to the Trinamoool Congress stood on their seats lending support to the BJD, with Trinamool leader Sudip Bandopadhyay telling the Speaker that his party fully supported Odisha’s cause.

Under the Inter State Water Dispute Act 1956, which provides a legal framework to address such issues, a tribunal can be formed after a state government approaches the Union government with such a request and the Centre is convinced of the need to set it up. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had taken up the issue of construction of barrages upstream by Chhattisgarh at a trilateral meeting convened by then Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti on September 17 last year. The Odisha government has also demanded that Chhattisgarh should stop construction of seven weirs on the river.

