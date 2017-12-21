Parliament Winter Session: 2019 faceoff in mind, Trinamool turns cold to Congress under Rahul Gandhi

“My leader Mamata Banerjee has the best credentials to take on BJP in 2019,” the party’s Rajya Sabha leader, Derek O’Brien, said Wednesday (File) “My leader Mamata Banerjee has the best credentials to take on BJP in 2019,” the party’s Rajya Sabha leader, Derek O’Brien, said Wednesday (File)

Since the Gujarat election results, there have been no Opposition strategy meetings yet for Parliament’s winter session. And just when talk started about a possible Narendra Modi-versus-Rahul Gandhi faceoff in 2019, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has thrown her hat in the ring.

“My leader Mamata Banerjee has the best credentials to take on BJP in 2019,” the party’s Rajya Sabha leader, Derek O’Brien, said Wednesday. “I do not have to go around with her CV. She has experience, credibility and credentials. Bengal will have a very important role to play in 2019.”

While the Congress continues to disrupt Parliament, the Trinamool Congress has not yet been part of it this session. “Our strategy in Parliament is that we think Parliament is a place to debate, deliberate and legislate. You have to ask Congress about their strategy,” O’Brien said.

His party’s priorities for the session, he said, were to talk about the lack of jobs, the problems on Aadhaar and the FRDI (Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance) Bill. O’Brien added that Mamata had been the “prime mover and motivator” behind three of the biggest issues — demonetisation, FRDI and “hasty GST”.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress are the two largest Opposition parties and the floor coordination between the two has been the mainstay of Opposition unity over the last few sessions. Incidentally, Mamata, who shares a very cordial relation with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has not yet congratulated Rahul Gandhi since his promotion to Congress president.

Party sources say Rahul taking over the reins cannot mean it is business as usual for the UPA as he is way junior to the leaders of all other constituent parties including Mamata. When the Congress protested against the killing of a Bengal labourer in Rajasthan, the Trinamool did not join it. As one leader put it, “There is a lot of difference between UPA led by Rahul Gandhi and UPA led by Sonia.”

On Tuesday, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and newly elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani called up Mamata. “They have been in touch with us for a long time. When Mamatadi marched to Rashtrapati Bhawan against demonetisation last year, Hardik’s representative had joined her and he was one of the four people who spoke in front of them President Prana Mukherjee,” O’Brien said.

The Trinamool Congress, the CPI and the DMK were the only parties that occupied the Sonia-Rahul high table when the party threw a valedictory dinner for the outgoing President. However Trinamool is clearly not in the mood to forget easily the Congress apathy when the party’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay was in jail for several months this year for alleged corruption and when the party was cornered in the Narada sting controversy.

