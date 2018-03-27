Parliament session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid uproar

Parliament session LIVE Updates: Ever since the second half of the Budeget session commenced from March 5, the Parliament has been adjourned over vociferous protests from the opposition parties. Parliament session LIVE Updates: Ever since the second half of the Budeget session commenced from March 5, the Parliament has been adjourned over vociferous protests from the opposition parties.

The notice for a no-confidence motion, that was moved by Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress, may finally be taken up in the Parliament on Tuesday after the TRS said that it would cease protests in both the Houses over its demand for reservations. The Congress, which had been supporting the TDP and YSR Congress notices for moving a motion of no-confidence against the government, has itself given notice for Tuesday. CPM group leader P Karunakaran has also moved a similar notice.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has maintained that even though she was “duty-bound” to take up the notice, she could not move forward and count the number of people backing the notice because the House was not in order. Ever since the second half of the Budget session commenced from March 5, the Parliament has been adjourned over vociferous protests from the opposition parties over a range of issues like Punjab National Bank scam, Cauvery water board and Andhra Pradesh special category status. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday hinted that if Parliament did not take up the no-confidence motion then he would ask his party MPs to resign. A similar signal was also sent out by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP has 15 MPs.

