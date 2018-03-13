Parliament session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as oppostion continues with protests

The second half of the Parliament budget session, which resumed on March 5, has been a complete washout so far, with the government unable to push through any of its legislation. The proceedings were adjourned abruptly for the sixth consecutive day on Monday as members of various parties — TDP, YSR Congress, TRS, AIADMK and TMC — protested in the well of the House, showing placards and shouting slogans.
While the Congress is in disagreement with the government over the provision under which the House should debate the PNB scam, parties from Andhra Pradesh are seeking special status for their state. The TRS members are seeking enhanced reservation in Telangana, while AIADMK is pressing for constitution of the Cauvery river board to settle Tamil Nadu’s water dispute with neighbours.
The government hopes to push key legislation including the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill this session. The Finance Bill, too, needs to be passed by Parliament. BJP has issued a three-line whip for its members to be present in the lower house on March 13, 14 and 15.
Controversy erupted earlier in the day when Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu called former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to lay on the table a Parliamentary Standing Committee report on Home Affairs. As Chidambaram was absent, someone from the treasury benches remarked that he must be in Tihar jail. This led to protests and comments from opposition Congress side. Naidu ruled that no comment made by either side would go on record. Chidambaram's son Karti is in judicial custody in the INX Media case.
The Rajya Sabha, which has been adjourned till 2 pm, saw vociferous protests from opposition MPs over the PNB fraud case and they demanded that a discussion on bank scams be held under a rule that entails voting. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said discussions on the bank fraud and other issues have been permitted under rule 176 that provides for a member to give notice of a short duration discussion for raising a matter of urgent public importance. But, opposition parties wanted a discussion on the issue under rule 168/169 that requires voting on a resolution. "I make an earnest appeal to leaders of parties and members that House be allowed to function because people are being impatient and (adjournments and protests) show Parliament in poor light," Naidu said.
Despite issuing a revised list with taking up of Finance Bill at 5pm, Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. This is the seventh consecutive day that proceedings in the lower house has been disrupted. It will be a major embarassment for the government, which had also planned to push the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.
Finance bill to be taken up in Lok Sabha at 5 pm today. The bill is likely to be pushed amidst chaos as the stalemate continues.
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted for the seventh consecutive day due to protests by the opposition, prompting Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House till 12 noon. As soon as Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from various parties, including the Congress, AIADMK, TDP and TRS trooped into the well raising slogans and holding placards. Most of them were heard shouting "we want justice". Congress members demanded that tainted diamond merchant Nirav Modi be brought back. "Chota Modi kahan gaya," read one of the placards.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs protest in Parliament over increasing the quota of reservation in Telangana. The TRS is demanding that states be allowed to decide on reservation quotas and promises made during the divisionof Telangana.
Reacting to Ananth Kumar's remarks, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP was taking steps towards ending democracy. "The BJP is taking all the steps possible towards ending democracy and they are telling others that Congress doesn't want a discussion," Kharge said.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid repeated protests from the opposition.
Hitting out at Congress for the logjam in Parliament, Ananth Kumar said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in democracy. "We request Congress and other parties to let House function. It seems Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi don't believe in democracy. They speak outside on democracy but don't practice it in Parliament. Congress doesn't have democracy in their genes," the parliamentary affairs minister said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all the MPs. "We have included all important issues in list of business. We have also issued a 3-line whip to all our MPs. We request all the parties to let the Parliament function and discuss constructively," Kumar said. The party has asked all its MPs to be present in the lower house on March 13, 14 and 15 so that important legislations could be passed.
Here are some visuals from the ongoing BJP parliamentary meeting. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)
The Parliament session began on a stormy note with TMC MPs protesting in the premises over the issue of Aadhaar linking. AIADMK MPs lodged their protest over constitution of Cauvery Management Board, while YSRCP MPs were seen holding placards and shouting slogans and demanded special category status to AndhraPradesh.
AIADMK MPs lodged their protest over constitution of Cauvery Management Board. (Source: ANI)