Parliament session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as oppostion continues with protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah at BJP parliamentary meeting on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah at BJP parliamentary meeting on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The second half of the Parliament budget session, which resumed on March 5, has been a complete washout so far, with the government unable to push through any of its legislation. The proceedings were adjourned abruptly for the sixth consecutive day on Monday as members of various parties — TDP, YSR Congress, TRS, AIADMK and TMC — protested in the well of the House, showing placards and shouting slogans.

While the Congress is in disagreement with the government over the provision under which the House should debate the PNB scam, parties from Andhra Pradesh are seeking special status for their state. The TRS members are seeking enhanced reservation in Telangana, while AIADMK is pressing for constitution of the Cauvery river board to settle Tamil Nadu’s water dispute with neighbours.

The government hopes to push key legislation including the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill this session. The Finance Bill, too, needs to be passed by Parliament. BJP has issued a three-line whip for its members to be present in the lower house on March 13, 14 and 15.

