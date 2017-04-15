Parliament panel seeks law to keep ‘non-serious’ parties out

Election Commission (File Photo) Election Commission (File Photo)

Welcoming the Election Commission’s decision to de-register 255 political parties that existed only on paper, a House panel has sought more stringent provisions relating to registration of political parties to ensure non-serious parties are not able to register. In its recent report, the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances Law and Justice, headed by Anand Sharma of the Congress, noted that participation of political parties in Lok Sabha elections has increased three-folds since 1989.

It said, “The possibility to regulate registration of political parties and suspension/cancellation of their registration through a law of Parliament may also be explored to prevent misuse of facilities/benefits available to registered political parties by unscrupulous elements.”

The recommendation comes days after the EC wrote to the Income Tax department and asked it to look into finances of 255 political parties “delisted” for not contesting elections. The list has seven national parties, 48 state parties and 1,864 registered parties. The number of political parties registered but not recognised is pegged at 1,780.

“The Committee gathers from information given by ECI that the number of parties have proliferated over the years,” the report stated. “Some (of these parties) do not exist on ground. Some others have never contested elections, and some have been formed and registered only to take tax benefits…. Some parties are not complying with (EC) guidelines for submission of audited accounts.”

It said, “The Committee welcomes the move of the Election Commission to deregister 255 political parties.”

