PM Narendra Modi hopes ‘GST spirit’ prevails in Parliament’s Monsoon Session

PM Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament. Source: ANI_news/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament. Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session that begins Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the success of GST or Goods and Services Tax will fill this session with enthusiasm. “Jaise varsha nayi sugandh mitti mein bharti hai vaise hi monsoon satr GST ki safal varsha ke karan nai umang se bhara hoga (Similar to the way monsoon brings hope, the monsoon session will be full of hope owing to GST’s success),” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The GST spirit is about ‘growing stronger together’. I hope the same GST spirit prevails in the session,” he added. PM Modi also said GST was a good example of the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation.

“I hope all political parties, MPs will work for national interest and will engage in high standards of debate, provide value addition,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. The Prime Minister also added that the Monsoon Session will give the country an opportunity to elect the President and the Vice-President.

“It will also see the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9,” Modi said.

The session is expected to be stormy with the Opposition bracing to corner the government on issues like the GST, mob lynchings, cow vigilantism, the Kashmir crisis and border stand-off with China.

The Centre will also be introducing 16 new bills in both the houses of the Parliament for consideration and passage. The Consumer Protection Bill and two other bills to implement the GST in Jammu and Kashmir will be among the 16 bills.

No transaction is likely in the both the Houses of Parliament that will take up obituary references on the first day of the session due to the death of three sitting members — Former Union minister Anil Madhav Dave, Congress member Palvai Govardhan Reddy and Gurdaspur Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd