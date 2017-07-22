No quorum, maritime Bill not taken up

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament has started. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament has started.

A legislation with implications on cases like the Italian Marines shooting episode could not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after the government failed to ensure the presence of minimum number of MPs in the House to continue discussion.

When the House was adjourned at 5.15 pm, only 23 members were present, all but three from the treasury benches. Many more were present when private member’s Bills were being discussed, but many of them left the House after 5 pm.

Jairam Ramesh, the lone Congress MP in the House, pointed to the lack of quorum and ensured that the Deputy Chairperson adjourned the House. Ramesh objected to the government’s “tendency” to list legislative business on Friday evenings, when most MPs are in a hurry to leave for their constituencies.

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims), 2016, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in March, could not be taken up for discussion. The Bill seeks to repeal laws such as the Admiralty Court Act of 1861 and Colonial Courts of Admiralty Act of 1890.

Currently, there are 12 major ports and 205 minor ports in India but under the existing legislation, matters related to admiralty can be decided only by the High Courts of Bombay, Calcutta and Madras. The Bill seeks to extend this to High Courts of Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala, Hyderabad and other HCs notified by the Centre.

