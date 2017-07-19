Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss attacks on Dalits, Lok Sabha to take up agrarian crisis

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will discuss the recent lynchings and attacks on Dalits, a day after BSP chief Mayawati resigned in protest against deputy chairman P J Kurien for asking her to cut short her speech on atrocities against Dalits. However, her three-page resignation letter will not be accepted as she did not follow House procedure. With her term coming to an end next April, the BSP chief is unlikely to get reelected to the Rajya Sabha as her party doesn’t have the required numbers to back her nomination.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will discuss the agrarian crisis, which is the first among the six issues to be raised in the Lower House. The Opposition has identified six issues to target the government with — lynchings, the standoff with China, farmer suicides, terror attack on Amarnath yatris, use of CBI and ED to “target” Opposition leaders and the effects of GST and demonetisation.
Parliament monsoon session live updates:
11.20 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after ruckus by opposition over farmers’ issue.
11.05 am: JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav and Congress’ Divijaya Singh raised the agrarian distress across the country. Farmers are forced to sell produce at lower prices: Yadav.
11.00 am: Parliament in session. Question Hour underway.
Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal says “our salaries lower than secretaries”.
Our salary is lower than our subordinates. It feels as if we are begging for money. Include us in the 7th pay commission. I will sit inside the Well of the House if the government doesn’t respond: Naresh Agarwal.
10.50 am: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar hoped that both the Houses will transact business today and are ready for a positive debate. On the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, Kumar said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley discussed about the smooth launch of the GST.
10.45 am: Congress MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, demanding special package for flood-affected Northeastern states.
10.30 am: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury moves adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss ‘communal polarisation in the name of cow protection’.
10.25 am:
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament library building. pic.twitter.com/l0c0LN6ra0
— ANI (@ANI_news) July 19, 2017
- Jul 19, 2017 at 11:25 amDoes the opposition care about the welfare, security and safety of larger Hindu population from the recent atrocities in W.Bengal and Kashmir????? Absolutely NO. On opposition parties six issues, the lynchings, farmer suicides, terror attack on Amarnath yatris are the culmination of the congress party's religious divide based on the religion/caste favoring Muslims against the larger Hindu population for the last 65 years and are the main causes of today's religious tolerance today. The corrupt congress party never bothered to counter China along the POK or Bhutan to preserve India's interests and now gone anti-national by courting China to create additional border issues along with Pak just to destabilize India and to bring down the popular BJP government.Reply