Parliament monsoon session live updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss attacks on Dalits, Lok Sabha to take up agrarian crisis

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will discuss the recent lynchings and attacks on Dalits, a day after BSP chief Mayawati resigned in protest against deputy chairman P J Kurien for asking her to cut short her speech on atrocities against Dalits. However, her three-page resignation letter will not be accepted as she did not follow House procedure. With her term coming to an end next April, the BSP chief is unlikely to get reelected to the Rajya Sabha as her party doesn’t have the required numbers to back her nomination.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will discuss the agrarian crisis, which is the first among the six issues to be raised in the Lower House. The Opposition has identified six issues to target the government with — lynchings, the standoff with China, farmer suicides, terror attack on Amarnath yatris, use of CBI and ED to “target” Opposition leaders and the effects of GST and demonetisation.

11.20 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after ruckus by opposition over farmers’ issue.

11.05 am: JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav and Congress’ Divijaya Singh raised the agrarian distress across the country. Farmers are forced to sell produce at lower prices: Yadav.

11.00 am: Parliament in session. Question Hour underway.

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal says “our salaries lower than secretaries”.

Our salary is lower than our subordinates. It feels as if we are begging for money. Include us in the 7th pay commission. I will sit inside the Well of the House if the government doesn’t respond: Naresh Agarwal.

10.50 am: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar hoped that both the Houses will transact business today and are ready for a positive debate. On the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, Kumar said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley discussed about the smooth launch of the GST.

10.45 am: Congress MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, demanding special package for flood-affected Northeastern states.

10.30 am: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury moves adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss ‘communal polarisation in the name of cow protection’.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament library building. pic.twitter.com/l0c0LN6ra0 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 19, 2017

