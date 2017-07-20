Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates: Opposition to take up mob lynching cases, attacks against minorities

A view of the Lok Sabha as opposition members raise protest in the well of the House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/TV GRAB) A view of the Lok Sabha as opposition members raise protest in the well of the House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/TV GRAB)

A day after Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad questioned the government’s role in taking action against perpetrators of mob lynchings, the fourth day of the Monsoon Session is expected to be another stormy affair with the Opposition registering their protests against the government’s inaction on various fronts.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised the issue of farmer distress while addressing Kisan Aakrosh Rally in Rajasthan’s Bansawara district. The Gandhi scion pointed out that the government held a midnight session for the passage of the GST Bill. However, it did not raise the issue of farmers in the Parliament.

“They (the government) passed the GST at midnight. Badi dhoom dhaam hui (there was a lot of celebration). We told them this would hurt people. Modiji wants to show the whole world, the President of America that we passed the GST. But this country does not belong to the US President. It belongs to the people of Hindustan, the farmers, the traders,” he said in the rally.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates:

11.10 am: In its last demonetisation meeting today, Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, has called Nasscom representatives for a presentation on digital payments and Niti Aayog officials for a presentation on policy related issues.

11. 00 am: Rajya Sabha TV reported that the parliamentary panel on finance is likely to finalise its report on demonetisation of high value currency notes on Thursday.

10.50 am: The Rajya Sabha will continue its discussion on attacks against minorities.

10.45 am: The proceedings in the House will begin at 11 am.

