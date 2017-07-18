Parliament monsoon session live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after Opposition creates ruckus

Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

Before the start of Day 2 of the Parliament monsoon session, the Congress moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the plight of farmers across the country. The Opposition is expected to attack the Narendra Modi-led government on several key issues including farmer’s protests, lynching incidents, Jammu-Kashmir unrest and the border standoff with China.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on the first day of the monsoon session, which coincided with the Presidential polls, just after the obituary references were read and the oath was administered to the new ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the Parliament to cast his vote in the Presidential polls, hoped that all parties would contribute constructively during the House debates in this session.

Parliament session Live updates:

11:05 am: Lok Sabha session has been adjourned till 12 pm after ruckus in the parliament

10:52 am: NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate Venakaiah Naidu, who filed his nomination papers in the Parliament on Tuesday, has resigned from his post as Union Minister. Additional charge of Ministry of Urban Development will be given to Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, while the addition charge of I&B Ministry will be givent to Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani.

10:40 am: Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karan, outside the parliament on the second day of the Monsoon session, said the state government is not serious about political killings. “Why was IPS D Roopa transferred abruptly,” the MP added.

10:30 am: TMC gave notice in Rajya sabha on rise in mob lynching incidents, news agency ANI reported.

10:23 am: Opposition Vice-Presidential candidate Goplakrishna Gandhi, before filing his nomination papers, spoke to media and said that he feels a sense of responsibility. Speaking to news agency ANI, the former West Bengal governor said, “I have accepted the invitation with a sense of gratitude and responsibility. He added: “Opposition in India is a very large entity & 18 parties have asked me to be their vice -president candidate.”

10:20 am: Opposition leaders are currently attending a meeting in Paliament. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge were seen attending the meeting. CPI leader D Raja, JDU leader Sharad Yadav, and TMC leader Derek O’ Brien are also present at the meeting, among other leaders.

Opposition leaders attending a meeting in Parliament. (Credits: ANI) Opposition leaders attending a meeting in Parliament. (Credits: ANI)

10:10 am: Adjournment motion notice was given by RJD leader JP Yadav in Lok Sabha against ‘harassment of opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav”, news agency ANI reported.

10: 07 am: NDA’s Vice-Presidential Candidate Venkaiah Naidu reached Parliament to file his nomination papers. Before filing his nomination papers, Naidu met with senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and L K Advani.

Delhi: NDA’s #VicePresidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu meets MM Joshi & LK Advani; to file nomination today. pic.twitter.com/B1lDbJLKwg — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

10:05 am: A day after Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa was transferred to the traffic department, Karnataka BJP leaders launched a protest outside the parliament. Roopa, a few days ago, had alleged that AIDAMK general secretary V K Sasikala, who is serving time in Parappana Agrahara central prison after conviction in disproportionate assets case, was being given VIP treatment inside the prison.

9:10 am: Congress moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of farmers’ plight.

9:00 am: Opposition leaders’ meeting scheduled to take place at 10 am in the Parliament today.

