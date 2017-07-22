‘Don’t bypass House by amending Acts in guise of Money Bill’

During Zero Hour, Congress member Jairam Ramesh said that when the Finance Bill was passed in March the Opposition had pointed out that the government was looking at making several amendments in other Acts passed by Parliament “through the guise of a Money Bill”. (FILE) During Zero Hour, Congress member Jairam Ramesh said that when the Finance Bill was passed in March the Opposition had pointed out that the government was looking at making several amendments in other Acts passed by Parliament “through the guise of a Money Bill”. (FILE)

OPPOSITION PARTIES on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of amending Acts through the “back door”, bypassing Parliament and “emasculating” its procedures. They demanded a discussion on the issue in Rajya Sabha.

The parties also revived their charge against the government that it is classifying Bills as Money Bill, which require a vote only in Lok Sabha. During Zero Hour, Congress member Jairam Ramesh said that when the Finance Bill was passed in March the Opposition had pointed out that the government was looking at making several amendments in other Acts passed by Parliament “through the guise of a Money Bill”. He said the government had then assured that the substance of those Acts will not be changed.

However, Ramesh said, “On June 1, the Finance Ministry issued rules for appointment of members, terms of office, removal of members, service conditions of a number of Tribunals, including the National Green Tribunal. Through the rules, the main Acts have been amended. This goes against all Parliamentary traditions…against all procedures and all rules. Rules cannot supersede Acts.”

Ramesh said that if the government wants to amend an Act, it “must have the courage to come to the House and seek amendments to the Act”. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress’s Anand Sharma and JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav backed Ramesh.

