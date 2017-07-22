Congress walks out over farmer issues

Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha.

Treasury benches and the Opposition traded charges over farmer protests in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the government accusing the Congress of “shedding crocodile tears to resolve the plight of farmers” and Opposition members walking out after accusing the government of doing nothing for them.

Left MPs also walked out of the Lok Sabha when they were denied permission to raise the matter of the Kerala BJP leader who allegedly took a bribe in lieu of providing MCI recognition to a private medical college.

When the House met, Congress MPs and CPM’s M B Rajesh, who had given adjournment notices, stood up to raise their matters. However, the Speaker disallowed the notices. Congress MPs Rajiv Satav, Deepender Hooda and Anto Antony among others walked to the well raising slogans such as “anti-farmer government will not be allowed to function” and “Modi sarkar hai hai”.

Pointing out that the House had a detailed debate on farmers earlier this week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that Congress leaders except Hooda and Jyotiraditya Scindia had been absent from the House. “Now they are showing sympathy for farmers. This is fake sympathy. They just shed crocodile tears,” Kumar said.

Protesting against the government, Congress MPs led by party president Sonia Gandhi walked out.

