Day 20: Lok Sabha adjourned; Rajya Sabha Chairman calls protests ‘murder of democracy’

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day at noon on Wednesday following protests from AIADMK members. Today marks the 20th consecutive day the House has been adjourned without transacting any substantial business. AIADMK MPs trooped into the Well demanding constitution of a Cauvery Management Board, following which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings.

Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, is adjourned till 2 pm after members raised several issues, including the Punjab National Bank scam, Cauvery dispute, special status for Andhra and the SC/ST Act, among others. The Upper House has not transacted any notable business either during the ongoing budget session, the second half of which began on March 5 and will end on April 6. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, before adjourning the House till 2pm today, called the protests a “murder of democracy”, reported news agency PTI.

A dozen members took oath in Rajya Sabha today, including actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, representing Uttar Pradesh, and BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav.

The MPs are part of the 58 elected to Rajya Sabha in elections held last month. Three BJD MPs from Odisha — Prashanta Nanda, Achyutananda Samanta and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik — took oath as well, along with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Prakash Banda, Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Lingamaiah Yadav. BJP’s Kirodi Lal Meena and Madanlan Saini, who were elected from Rajasthan, took oath in Hindi. G C Chandrasekhar and L Hanumanthaiah, who were elected from Karanataka on a Congress ticket, also took oath.

