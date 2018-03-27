Ruckus in Parliament by AIADMK is government-sponsored, says Congress

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, served notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Friday to include its motion in Tuesday’s Revised List of Business that the House expresses “No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers”. The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, served notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Friday to include its motion in Tuesday’s Revised List of Business that the House expresses “No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers”.

Unruly scenes once again played out in Lok Sabha Tuesday after members of AIADMK were seen charging towards Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in a bid to heckle the senior leader following the adjournment of the house. They, however, stopped after members of the Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left pacified them. The Congress, meanwhile, pinned the blame for the ruckus on the BJP and called it a “government-sponsored agitation.”

Outside Parliament, Kharge said the government was instigating the AIADMK members to create a ruckus in the House so that the no-confidence motion cannot be taken up for discussion. “If the no-confidence motion is taken up, the government will be exposed and it will hurt its image over several issues, be it foreign or economic policies,” Kharge said.

The AIADMK members demanding the setting up of the Cauvery river management board in the well of the lower house made a move towards the opposition benches after Congress leader K C Venugopal’s remarks alleging that the Tamil party was “match-fixing with the BJP” in not allowing the House to function. However, Sonia Gandhi intervened and was seen talking to Venugopal after his comments.

Not taking up the notices for discussion, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the House was not in order and adjourned the proceedings for the day. Kharge, calling out Lok Sabha Speaker for yet not taking up the no-confidence motion, said: “The Speaker was claiming she could not count members as there was a ruckus in the well. Today, for her convenience, we got placards showing the strength of more than 80 MPs.”

