Parliament logjam enters 18th day, government blames Congress

DMK leader Kanimozhi and AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa at Parliament on Monday. (Photo: Praveen Jain) DMK leader Kanimozhi and AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa at Parliament on Monday. (Photo: Praveen Jain)

The Lok Sabha Monday failed to debate the no-confidence motion against the government after protests by AIADMK MPs demanding constitution of a Cauvery Management Board forced an abrupt adjournment of House proceedings for the 18th consecutive day. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House in five minutes after she took up the no-trust motion moved by various Opposition parties.

While the government blamed the Congress for “creating ruckus”, leader of Congress in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, reiterated that the Opposition wanted Lok Sabha to discuss the no-confidence motion. “We would like to inform you again we are ready for a debate. Please take up the no-confidence motion. There are so many issues to be discussed,” Kharge said.

When the House met after a four-day break Monday, the Question Hour was adjourned within three minutes after AIADMK MPs trooped to the Well raising placards and slogans in demand of early constitution of the Cauvery water management board. Mahajan adjourned the proceedings at 11.03 till noon.

AIADMK members protest over Cauvery issue in Parliament (Express photo by Praveen Jain) AIADMK members protest over Cauvery issue in Parliament (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

When the House met again, protest by AIADMK MPs continued. Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria and RJD’s J P N Yadav were seen waving documents and demanding review of the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government has already filed a review petition.

After the customary tabling of the papers, Mahajan said 10 MPs from Opposition parties have given notices on no-confidence motion. “I will have to take it up,” she told the MPs. “Please go back to your seats. I will not be in a position to count the heads. I want to do it. The government is also ready. Then, why are you not going to your seats?” she asked. But the MPs continued to protest.

Kumar said, “… if somebody is obstructing this no-confidence motion, it is the…Congress Party…They could have sat silently and when you move the no-confidence Motion, at your behest, they can get up and show their hands… They are here in this House for the last 70 years but from day one they are stalling the entire proceedings of the House.”

Kumar also requested the AIADMK MPs to return to their seats. he said, “We have the confidence both inside the House and outside the House.”

In Rajya Sabha, while Congress MPs raised slogans against the “anti-Dalit” government, AIADMK continued to protest on the Cauvery issue. MPs from other Opposition parties crowded the well with separate demands. As the ruckus continued, the House was adjourned. —WITH ENS DELHI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App