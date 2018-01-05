Parliament LIVE updates: Will Triple Talaq Bill see the light of day?

Winter session of Parliament started from December 15 and will end today. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Winter session of Parliament started from December 15 and will end today. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The last day of Parliament winter session will see the government hoping to find a breakthrough in the standoff over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which seeks to outlaw talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq and punish offenders with a jail term.

The Opposition has stuck to its demand that the Bill be referred to a select committee, while the government has accused parties of “double standards” as they supported it in the lower House.

Sources told The Indian Express that Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel met Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad three-four days ago, seeking Congress support for the passage of the Bill that had sailed through Lok Sabha on December 28.

However, the ruling coalition did not accept Congress’ proposal seeking financial assistance from the government to support Muslim women whose husbands are in jail for pronouncing instant triple talaq.

Meanwhile, the Congress issued a three-line whip asking all its members to be present in Rajya Sabha today.

11.10 am: Parliament Business today

Lok Sabha

Bill to be withdrawn:

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015.

Bills to be introduced:

The Consumer Protection Bill

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill

Consideration of Rajya Sabha

Amendment:

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Dentists (Amendment) Bill

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill

The Representation of the People(Amendment) Bill

Private Members’ Business.

Rajya Sabha

Private Members’ Business.

Bills for consideration and return:

The Goods and Services Tax(Compensation to States) Amendment Bill

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill

The Prevention of Corruption(Amendment) Bill

The Central Road Fund (Amendment)Bill

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill

11.05 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

11.03 am: Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport also noticed reports of some private airlines creating long queues at the check-in counters to delay the process of check-in so that passengers miss their scheduled flights. This compels them to buy tickets at exorbitant prices to travel in the next available flight.

10.50 am: The Law Minister, sources said, was told that the Congress would be ready to support the Bill, even with the criminal clause, if the government takes upon itself the responsibility of financially supporting all such Muslim women whose husbands are in jail for pronouncing instant triple talaq. Sources said the Law Minister did not agree to the proposal. Read more here.

10.40 am: While narrating some of the incidents of misbehavior in airlines, especially in Indigo, majority of the Committee Members opined that the attitude of airlines staff is very condescending, often uncooperative and on many occasions, downright rude, reports news agency ANI.

10.30 am: On Thursday, Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport laid on the table of Rajya Sabha a report on the issues related to improving consumers satisfaction of airlines. The Committee deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest. The Committee also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behavior by airlines staff.

Opinion | The instant triple talaq Bill is a remedy that can worsen the disease

10.05 am: There are indications that the budget session may begin towards the end of January.

10.00 am: On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed a bill aimed at increasing over twofold the salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill also proposes revision of the rates of house rent allowance from July 1, 2017, and of sumptuary allowance from September 22, 2017. However, unless Rajya Sabha clears it Friday, the hike will have to wait till the budget session.

