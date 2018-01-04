Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Triple Talaq Bill sets scene for tug of war in Rajya Sabha

Parliament LIVE updates: Triple Talaq Bill likely to be taken up today. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia) Parliament LIVE updates: Triple Talaq Bill likely to be taken up today. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia)

A day after the Bhima Koregaon violence and the Triple Talaq Bill disrupted parliamentary proceedings in both Houses, Thursday’s session is likely to witness similar protests from the Opposition parties.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday after Opposition demanded the draft regulation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 be referred to a select committee.

The Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote last week, is likely to be taken for discussion in Rajya Sabha today.

The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, was adjourned for the day after the Opposition and the government sparred over The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 which seeks to grant the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) constitutional status, at par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. The matter is likely to be taken up today as well.

Parliament LIVE updates:

10.40 am: TMC leaders are also protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue in Assam.

10.30 am: Meanwhile, BJP leaders staged protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament against murder of party worker Deepak Rao in Karnataka’s Mangalore. News agency ANI reported they demanded the case to be transferred to CBI.

9.45 am: Bills listed for consideration and passing today —

Lok Sabha

— Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

— High Court and The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017

— Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017

— Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017

— Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017

— National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

— Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017

— Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017

— Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

— Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017

— State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017

— Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016

9.40 am: As Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad began, “Mahilaon ki izzat, khwateinon ki…” his voice was soon drowned. At one point he accused the Opposition of deliberately blocking the bill. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Opposition is keen that a good bill is passed, but the BJP’s anti-Dalit stance had to be highlighted.

9.30 am: It was a full House on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha thanks to a BJP whip and the Opposition’s determination to see a vote through — the plan was to ensure a headcount 25 more than on the Treasury benches.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd