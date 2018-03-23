Parliament LIVE Updates: Logjam continues, both Houses adjourned amid protests on Day 15

Parliament session LIVE updates: On Thursday, Rajya Sabha passed the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill Parliament session LIVE updates: On Thursday, Rajya Sabha passed the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Friday — the 15th straight day of parliamentary logjam during the second leg of the budget session. However, the Upper House was adjourned till Monday due to protests by TDP MPs who stormed into well of the house over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Lok Sabha reconvened at 12 pm but was adjourned soon after because of the protests.

The second part of the budget session — which started on March 5 and is of 23 days — has been a washout in both Houses owing to protests by several parties over issues like banking scam, Cauvery board, special status to Andhra Pradesh and quota hike, causing daily adjournments.

On Thursday, the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha without a discussion. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House after the bill was passed because he did not want “ugly scenes”.

In a press meet, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel noted that over Rs 2.5 lakh is spent per minute to run Parliament. “I have been meeting Opposition leaders in Parliament and will now visit their homes to persuade them to call off their protests and start a discussion on their issues in the two Houses,” he said.

