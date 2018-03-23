Parliament LIVE Updates: Logjam continues, both Houses adjourned amid protests on Day 15

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Friday — the 15th straight day of parliamentary logjam during the second leg of the budget session. However, the Upper House was adjourned till Monday due to protests by TDP MPs who stormed into well of the house over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Lok Sabha reconvened at 12 pm but was adjourned soon after because of the protests.
The second part of the budget session — which started on March 5 and is of 23 days — has been a washout in both Houses owing to protests by several parties over issues like banking scam, Cauvery board, special status to Andhra Pradesh and quota hike, causing daily adjournments.
On Thursday, the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha without a discussion. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House after the bill was passed because he did not want “ugly scenes”.
In a press meet, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel noted that over Rs 2.5 lakh is spent per minute to run Parliament. “I have been meeting Opposition leaders in Parliament and will now visit their homes to persuade them to call off their protests and start a discussion on their issues in the two Houses,” he said.
"I have received no-confidence motion," says Sumitra Mahajan. "Even if you favour no-confidence, I request you to go back to your seats and we will discuss this." Sloganeering continues."So many members have requested that March 27 should be a holiday because of Ram Navami. I am accepting it. So the House stands adjourned till March 27 Tuesday, 11 am."
Opposition members chant "We want justice" as MPs lay down papers on the table.
Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha while Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asks MP to lay down their papers.
This is the 15th straight day that the Question Hour has been washed out in Lok Sabha.
YSR Congress Party members earlier in the day held protest outside the Gandhi Statue in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Monday after TDP MPs stormed into the well of the house over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm minutes after the proceedings started.
As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan paid tributes to freedom fighters -- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukdev-- who were hanged on March 23, 1931 by the British. The House observed silence as a mark of respect to the martyrs. Before taking up the question hour, the Speaker appealed to members to maintain order but members from the AIADMK and TRS trooped into the Well holding placards and raising slogans.
Lok Sabha proceedings were paralysed on Thursday due to protests by AIADMK and TRS members. MPs from Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and TDP were seen urging the Speaker to take up the notice for the no-confidence motion. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she could not see anything from her chair and was, hence, not able to take a count of at least 50 members required for the admission of the notice. She then adjourned the House for the day.
On Thursday, Goel met Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at their residence in an effort to break the logjam in Parliament.