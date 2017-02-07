Parliament live updates: PM Modi speaking in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament today. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament today. (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s joint address to the Parliament on Budget Day.

The motion, tabled by Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma, on Monday had witnessed heated discussion as the Opposition blamed the government for job losses, economic slowdown, agricultural distress caused by demonetisation. Sharma also hit out at the Opposition for dividing the society on religious lines. He added that it was ‘shameful’ that they had sought “evidence for patriotism” after surgical strikes.

Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge countered, asking whether the government had a contract over patriotism. He accused the ruling-BJP of invoking the name of god to emotionally blackmail public. In an obvious reference to PM Modi, Kharge said that just empty words will not fill hungry stomachs. He slammed the budget saying the government failed in implementing NREGA and turning around the loss-making Railways.

Parliament LIVE UPDATES:

12:16 pm: PM Modi is talking about the earthquake that happened in Uttarakhand on Monday night. “Sometimes, Mother Earth is also unhappy,” he says.

12:15 pm: PM Modi is speaking. He thanked the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

12:11 pm: Trinamool Congress MPs enraged at the allegations made by BJP leaders against WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

“How can you use the CBI as a weapon?” an MP thundered.

10:55 am: Trinamool Congress lawmakers are protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex for electoral reform measures and state funding of elections.

