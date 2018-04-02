Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha till 12 pm, Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

AIADMK members protest over Cauvery issue in Parliament (Express photo by Praveen Jain) AIADMK members protest over Cauvery issue in Parliament (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

As Parliament enters the last week of this budget session, members of the treasury benches will be hoping the Opposition would allow both Houses to function. Repeated disruptions marred House proceedings in the last four weeks, with TDP members agitating for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh and AIADMK members raising the Cauvery water dispute.

As many as four no-confidence motions are pending before the Chair but they weren’t taken up due to the unrelenting protests inside both Houses. The Congress, TDP, YSR Congress and CPI(M) have filed notices for a no-confidence motion against the NDA government and regional parties like the TRS, DMK, TMC and others have extended their support to the motions. On Sunday, the AIADMK said it would not hesitate to file a no-confidence motion over the Cauvery dispute and demanded the Congress to back it. A no-confidence motion will only be allowed in the event of 50 or more Parliament members are signatories. The AIADMK has 37 members — 13 short of the required number.

