Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow over PNB scam

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after members disrupted the Houses over several issues, including the Punjab National Bank scam. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. The Congress, which protested outside Parliament ahead of the session, is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Houses on the steps being taken by the government to bring the scam accused back to India.
The second phase of the budget session commenced on Monday, after a month-long recess. Both Houses were adjourned for the day without transacting any business after several issues were raised by members, including the PNB scam, a special package for Andhra Pradesh, increased quota for weaker sections and minorities in Telangana and Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water.
The second phase of the session will extend till April 6. The first phase was held from January 29 to February 9. The Union Budget 2018-19 was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow.
In pictures | Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest over the Punjab National Bank scam outside Parliament on Tuesday.
Here's the schedule for both Houses:
Lok Sabha: The Dentists (Amendment) Bill 2017 Rajya Sabha: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017, The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017
In case you're just joining us, both Houses were adjourned earlier today over a number of issues. The Congress is leading the charge against the government over the Punjab National Bank scam, while TDP MPs are demanding a special package for Andhra. AIADMK and DMK MPs have raised Tamil Nadu's Cauvery water sharing agreement with Karnataka and constitution of a Cauvery Water Management Board.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly asked members not to raise slogans. "You are insulting yourself. You are making Parliament a laughing stock in front of the people of the country," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the House till 2 pm. Opposition members were disrupting proceedings over the Punjab National Bank scam. TDP members were also raising the issue of a special package for Andhra.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs are staging a protest outside Parliament demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. "We demand special status for Andhra Pradesh" and "Keep your promises" are some of the slogans raised by leaders.
The BJP held a parliamentary meeting this morning in New Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources told The Indian Express the party would discuss its strategy to take on the Congress over the PNB scam at the meeting. The BJP on Monday alleged the previous UPA government aided Mehul Choksi by changing import rules for gold traders.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon over protests by Opposition parties regarding the PNB scam. On Monday, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had said: "The PM has not been able to bring any black money back to India. On the contrary, he has been successful in sending white money out (of the country).” Read more here.
The Congress, led by party president Rahul Gandhi, is staging a protest outside Parliament over the Punjab National Bank scam. The party had raked up the issue in both Houses yesterday, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Parliament on the steps being taken to bring the accused back to India.
Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and promoter of the Gitanjali Group Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding PNB of over Rs 11,400 crore. Both of them are currently abroad. They reportedly left the country a week before the bank detected the scam.
Welcome to our live blog on the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings. The second phase of the budget session is underway. Both Houses were adjourned yesterday following disruptions by members. Follow our blog for the latest news and updates.