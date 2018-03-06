Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow over PNB scam

Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads protest over Punjab National Bank scam near Gandhi statue outside Parliament on Tuesday (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads protest over Punjab National Bank scam near Gandhi statue outside Parliament on Tuesday (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after members disrupted the Houses over several issues, including the Punjab National Bank scam. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. The Congress, which protested outside Parliament ahead of the session, is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Houses on the steps being taken by the government to bring the scam accused back to India.

The second phase of the budget session commenced on Monday, after a month-long recess. Both Houses were adjourned for the day without transacting any business after several issues were raised by members, including the PNB scam, a special package for Andhra Pradesh, increased quota for weaker sections and minorities in Telangana and Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water.

The second phase of the session will extend till April 6. The first phase was held from January 29 to February 9. The Union Budget 2018-19 was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the budget session of Parliament

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd