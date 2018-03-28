Parliament LIVE Updates: Will the four no-confidence motions be taken up today?

Parliament LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, Lok Sabha again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government. (Express Photo) Parliament LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, Lok Sabha again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government. (Express Photo)

Following the adjournment over protests in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reportedly met leaders of different political parties in a bid to resolve the logjam.

Mahajan met leaders from the Congress, including its leaders in the House Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia, AIADMK, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, YSR Congress, TRS and BJD among others, PTI reported. Mahajan also consulted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar over efforts to break the deadlock.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government. Rajya Sabha was adjourned despite any member protesting in the Well. Some of the Opposition MPs chose to sit on in the House even after it was adjourned for the day, as a form of protest against the adjournment.

The second leg of the budget session might be heading towards a complete washout as both the Houses failed to transact any business on the 16th straight day Tuesday. The second part of this session has 22 sittings and is scheduled to conclude on April 6.

