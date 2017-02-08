Parliament live updates: Trinamool MPs continue protest against demonetisation

TMC MPs stage a protest in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament House complex (Source: AITCofficial/Twitter) TMC MPs stage a protest in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament House complex (Source: AITCofficial/Twitter)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the government’s demonetisation scheme in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress continued its protest against the note ban outside parliament on Wednesday. Trinamool MPs were protesting against the restrictions on withdrawal of money from banks even after three months of note ban.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply today to the debate on motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha. In his reply to motion of thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had said on Tuesday that it was high time to understand and appreciate the inherent strength of India’s people and take the country to newer heights.

Live updates

PM Modi and Congress chief PM Modi and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

11:30am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi attends Lok Sabha proceedings in the Parliament.

11:22am: Question Hour begins. MPs address questions on railway safety and connectivity. Suresh Prabhu answers the queries.

11:15am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu speaks in Lok Sabha and says he hopes everybody would help in ensuring safer travelling. The minister also spoke on the recent UP accidents.

10:38am: Kerala MPs stage a protest in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament House complex over Father Tom issue.

10:35am: TMC MPs stage a protest in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament House citing the problems faced by people due to demonetisation.

