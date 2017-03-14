Parliament live updates: Has there been an intelligence failure behind Sukma attack, asks Congress

The Congress has alleged that the BJP is moving against the law and precedent in forming their governments in Goa and Manipur. The Congress has alleged that the BJP is moving against the law and precedent in forming their governments in Goa and Manipur.

Lok Sabha’s budget session is in progress which will likely see the opposition Congress and the government exchanging barbs over government formation in the states of Goa and Manipur. While Manohar Parrikar has been appointed by Governor Mridula Sinha in Goa, the Congress alleged that constitutional norms have been violated. The Congress has 17 MLAs followed by BJP with 13 MLAs. Both parties do not have simple majority in the Assembly.

Even in Manipur, the BJP has named N Biren Singh as its face and claimed it had the support of regional parties and Independents in forming the government.

LIVE UPDATES

12:40 pm: Rajya Sabha amendments to the Enemy Property Bill are being discussed right now. RSP member NK Premachandran is speaking.

12:30 pm: The Congress party protests in Lok Sabha regarding the adjournment motion it moved. The Congress members are now walking out of the House.

12:25 pm: Meanwhile in Manipur, the leaders of the Naga People Front (NPF) have gone with the BJP delegation to meet the governor.

12:19 pm: Rahul Gandhi is in attendance in the Lok Sabha.

12:10 pm: Has there been an intelligence failure behind the Sukma attack, asks Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge.

12:06 pm: The Home Minister says he has demanded a report from the CRPF DG on the incident. He condemns Left extremist violence especially in Chhattisgarh. He says the government will not allow the Naxalites’ attempts to keep certain regions away from development and progress.

12 noon: Home Minister Rajnath Singh is making a statement on the Naxal attack in Sukma. He is listing the names of the deceased.

11:55 am: The questions being asked are connected to farmers, environment ministry and home ministry.

11:45 am: Saugata Roy asks a Supplementary Question on the availability of coronary stents during Question Hour

11:30 am: Question Hour is proceeding in the Lok Sabha.

11:27 am: Digivijaya Singh told the media the party will meet Governor Mridula Sinha at 1:30 pm although they wished she would meet them sooner.

11:20 am: We got information that BJP hijacked 5-6 Cong MLAs and took them to Guwahati, this is horse-trading: Ripun Bora, Cong MP tells ANI

11:10 am: According to reports, Congress MPs have walked out of Lok Sabha.

