Live updates: Kharge questions govt, ‘have you taken the contract of deshbhakti?’

Parliament to debate Budget, E Ahamed among others. Parliament to debate Budget, E Ahamed among others.

Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Modi-led government of failing to come good on poll promises and diving the nation on religious lines. “For the unity of the nation Gandhi ji, Indra ji sacrificed their lives. Who came from your house? Not even a dog. In the name of sanatan dharm you want people to be divided. You invoke the name of god to emotionally blackmail people,” Kharge said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Kharge also blamed the government for failing to implement NREGA and turning around the fortunes of the loss-making Railways. “The Rural Development Minister will go to Jaitley ji with a begging bowl. You failed in implementing NREGA and turning around fortunes of Railways,” he said. In a clear reference to the prime minister, Kharge said empty words will not fill stomachs. “You are very good in your speeches. But your words will not fill empty stomachs,” Kharge said.

On the Centre’s proposal to introduce bullet trains, Kharge questioned the viability of the plan. “Logon se taaliyan bajwani ke liye baaten bolte hain,par kamyab huye kya?” he said. On demonetisation, Kharge said that PM Modi should have “at least apologised” for the “deaths of 125 people”.

Earlier in the morning, ruckus in the Lok Sabha over the government’s handling of E Ahamed’s death forced Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday to briefly adjourn the House before the Congress and Left staged a walkout. Mahajan did not allow the Opposition to raise the issue in the question hour. Before the session began, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi joined Kerala MPs outside Parliament in their protest against the government. Earlier, Congress MP K C Venugopal and Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N K Premachandram moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over E Ahamed’s death. Speaking to news agency ANI, Premachandran said, “Gave adjournment motion in Lok Sabha. Hospital staff showed grave disrespect and announcement of his death was delayed.”

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu claimed that the Opposition is trying to politicise the issue and that the Government is ready to address it when raised. “Government will answer if issue raised. They are trying to politicise it. Doctors did their best; don’t understand what is the issue?” Naidu said.

LIVE UPDATES:

3.20pm: The government does not need to take credit for it(surgical strikes). The entire country is with the army, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

3.13pm: If anybody speaks on note ban, he is accused of supporting black money. When it comes to surgical strikes, the government questions our patriotism. Have you(the government) taken the contract of deshbhakti? asks Kharge

3.00 pm: We have to think practically. Do all places in the country have internet and phones? The government must think before taking any steps. They(the government) are talking about cashless transaction and plastic money now. This government has only excelled in declaring a new jumla (mantra) everyday: Mallikarjun Kharge.

2.51pm: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar lashes out against Kharge saying there is no truth behind his allegations. Alleging that the Congress leader was misleading Parliament, Kumar also brought up rule 352 which states that any member while speaking shall not use his right of speech for the purpose of obstructing the business of the House

2.40 pm: 125 people died; PM Modi should’ve at least apologised: Cong’s Mallikarjun Kharge in LS on demonetisation

2.30 pm: For the unity of the nation Gandhi ji, Indra ji sacrificed their lives. Who came from your house? Not even a dog: Kharge in LS.

2.25 pm: In the name of sanatan dharm you want people to be divided. You invoke the name of god to emotionally blackmail people: Kharge in LS.

2.15 pm: The Rural Development Minister will go to Jaitley ji with a begging bowl. You failed in implementing NREGA and turning around fortunes of Railways: Kharge.

2.10 pm: You are very good in your speeches. But your words will not fill empty stomachs: Kharge.

1.50 pm: Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Centre plans for bullet trains: “logon se taaliyan bajwani ke liye baaten bolte hain,par kamyab huye kya?”

1.20 pm: Lok Sabha to move Motion of Thanks for President’s address.

1.00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending Lok Sabha proceedings.

12.05 pm: House convenes, Congress and Left MPs stage walkout.

11.30 am: BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Ram Mandir issue: “When and how it will be built, only time will tell. But if not in Ayodha, where will it be built? Pakistan?”

11.20 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm.

11.15 am: Speaking to news agency ANI over Ram Mandir issue, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar, who was in news recently for his sexist remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that he would raise the issue in the House and will address it from a law and order perspective.

11.10 am: Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the Centre to constitute a parliamentary committee on E Ahamed’s death and those found guilty after inquiry should be punished.

10.37 am:

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi joins Kerala MPs protest over E Ahamed’s death. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi joins Kerala MPs protest over E Ahamed’s death.

10.35 am:

Delhi: TMC stages protest against government in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex pic.twitter.com/okt7VxWln9 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 6, 2017

10.30 am: Congress Lok Sabha strategy meeting to take place at 10:30 am in Parliament.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd