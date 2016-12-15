Parliament session highlights: Both Houses adjourned for the day

Opposition leaders met on Thursday to discuss the demonetisation issue. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Opposition leaders met on Thursday to discuss the demonetisation issue. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Winter Session of Parliament, which will end tomorrow, is headed for a complete washout as Opposition parties have continued their agitation both inside and outside the House. According to news agency ANI, the Opposition leaders on Thursday met over the issue and have sought a meeting with President Pranab Mukherjee. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, also gave a notice in the Upper House citing the “hardships faced by the farmers” due to demonetisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd