Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after opposition protests

Today is day 2 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Congress has planned to disrupt parliamentary proceedings in view of senior BJP leaders being embroiled in the Lalit Modi furore and the Vyapam scam. The BJP has said that it is ready for a debate on any issue at any time.

2: 15 pm: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after repeated disruption by the opposition.

12: 36 pm: In Parliament, you have every right to put forward our views: Congress’s Jyotiraditya Scindia tells reporters.

12: 35 pm: Youth Congress workers are now seen protesting outside the Parliament. So, the Congress is exerting pressure on the government both inside and outside the house.

12: 10 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned yet again till 2 pm.

12:06 pm: Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan warns of disciplinary action if members do not follow rules of the House.

12:04 pm: The Rajya Sabha is adjourned yet again within five minutes.

11:38 am: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury says that since many of the deaths associated with the scam have happened outside Madhya Pradesh, the scandal does not become a state issue.

11:34 am: BSP chief Mayawati has said that the Vyapam scam is not a state centric issue and therefore must be discussed in the Rajya Sabha

11: 18 am: Let there be a debate and discussion, reiterates Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu

11:15 am: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for 15 minutes.

11:10 am: Congress members in the Lok Sabha are wearing black bands. Also, Lok Sabha has just been adjourned till 2pm.

11:07 am: Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley says the government is ready to discuss any state issue.

