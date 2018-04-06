Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Final day of Budget Session today

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the 21st consecutive day on Thursday. (File photo) Parliament LIVE UPDATES: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the 21st consecutive day on Thursday. (File photo)

The final day of the budget session begins on Friday at 10 am in the Parliament. Both houses of the Parliament – the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha – have seen multiple adjournments in recent days as they were adjourned for the 21st consecutive day without any business having being conducted. It has been rocked by protests by the Opposition and BJP on issues such as demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, Cauvery water dispute and banking scam.

While the AIADMK and the DMK have been demanding the setting up of a Cauvery water board, TDP and YSR Congress MPs have been demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh. Five MPs of YSR Congress the latter even announced that they will resign on Friday from Lok Sabha to protest the NDA government’s ‘failure’ in the matter.

The Upper House also saw the Congress and the BJP accusing each other of blocking the passage of an anti-graft amendment bill and the Speaker warning members protesting in the Well of suspension.

