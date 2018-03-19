Parliament Session LIVE UPDATES: Two no-confidence motions against Modi govt, will House function?

TDP members protest outside Parliament during the ongoing budget session. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) TDP members protest outside Parliament during the ongoing budget session. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

After a near-washout last week, Parliament is expected to have a stormy start on Monday. Following its decision to quit the NDA alliance, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will push for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha. The opposition is also likely to target the government over the Punjab National Bank scam and continue its demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for today. The motion was to be taken up last week, but the House was adjourned following protests and slogan raising from members. CPI(M) has also extended its support to the motion, saying “parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted.” The government has expressed confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be defeated given its strength in Lok Sabha.

The second phase of the Budget session that resumed on March 5 has seen continuous disruptions. Despite this, the government managed to pass the Financial Bill without any discussion.

