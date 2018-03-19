Parliament Session LIVE UPDATES: Two no-confidence motions against Modi govt, will House function?

After a near-washout last week, Parliament is expected to have a stormy start on Monday. Following its decision to quit the NDA alliance, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will push for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha. The opposition is also likely to target the government over the Punjab National Bank scam and continue its demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for today. The motion was to be taken up last week, but the House was adjourned following protests and slogan raising from members. CPI(M) has also extended its support to the motion, saying “parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted.” The government has expressed confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be defeated given its strength in Lok Sabha.
The second phase of the Budget session that resumed on March 5 has seen continuous disruptions. Despite this, the government managed to pass the Financial Bill without any discussion.
Will wait and watch. Will also have to see if Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion, Uddhav ji will take a call, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP said, reported ANI
Sena, is an ally of BJP in Maharashtra
Rashtriya Janata Dal's JP Yadav has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the recent 'communal incidents of violence in Araria, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga,' reported ANI
We are going to go move no-confidence motion, gather support of all respective parties in Parliament. It's responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, not trying to make the govt fall, TDP MP RM Naidu told ANI
The Telugu Desam Party(TDP), which is slated to move a no-trust vote against the government today, issued whip to its MPs, directing them to attend parliament till the end of the Budget session.
Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday had adjourned the House despite no disruption or protest by the members. In an unusual departure from norm since the Budget Session reconvened after recess, the House listened with rapt attention as Naidu criticised members for their unruly behaviour. But when Congress MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi asked whether this was the first time in Naidu’s political life that he had seen such behaviour, the chairman lost his cool and adjourned the House. Read more
We will continue to move no-confidence motion as long as the debate is taking place and facts are brought to the notice of the nation, and also to pressurize the Centre to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh: K Parthsarathi, YSRCP, reported ANI
