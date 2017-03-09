Parliament Budget session live updates: PM Modi hopes to achieve GST breakthrough

PM Modi hoped that constructive debate would be allowed in the House by Opposition parties. (File Photo) PM Modi hoped that constructive debate would be allowed in the House by Opposition parties. (File Photo)

The second session of the Budget session, commencing Thursday, might witness stormy debates on a host of issues ranging from the violence in Ramjas to the attacks against Indians living in the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to reporters outside Parliament today, hoped to see a breakthrough in the GST. He also hoped that constructive debate would be allowed in the House by Opposition parties.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also appealed to the Opposition to allow the Parliament to function. He added that bills related to finance, appropriation, maternity will be among the ones to be discussed in the House.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in the Parliament regarding the Lucknow encounter and the Ujjain-Bhopal train blast. A suspected Islamic State operative was shot down by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad after nearly 12 hours of gun battle.

Parliament LIVE UPDATES:

10.50 pm: TMC MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue at Parliament complex against attacks on Indians living in the US.

10.47 pm: Hoping to see breakthrough in GST, all states and parties have shown a positive approach: PM Modi.