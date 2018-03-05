  • Associate Sponsor
Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Both houses adjourned after protests over PNB scam

Parliament Budget Session 2018 LIVE Updates: PNB fraud case, unemployment, Rafale deal and the arrest of Karti Chidambaram are likely to be issues the Opposition will raise in the House. Get the latest updates here.

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: PNB fraud case, narendra modi PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union Ministers outside Parliament on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced today after a month-long recess, with both houses witnessing adjournment after protests by opposition members over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other issues. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow, while the upper House was first adjourned till 11.20 am, and after reassembly, it was again adjourned till 2 pm.

The government and the Opposition are likely to lock horns on a host of issues including the on-going investigation into a Rs 11,000 crore bank fraud case. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which was approved by the Union government last week, is likely to be the centre of the discussion among other issues like triple talaq bill, which is pending in Rajya Sabha. Congress will also talk about Karti Chidambaram’s arrest by the CBI in the  INX Media alleged bribery case, which it has termed as “political vendetta”.

The session begins two days after the Northeast election results that saw the BJP securing a victory in Tripura. The first part of the budget session was held from January 29 to February 9.

Follow Parliament Budget session LIVE updates below:

  1. 12:27PM
    05 Mar, 18

    Soon after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made obituary references, members from the Congress, TRS and other parties as well as from the TDP trooped into the Well raising various issues.

  2. 12:18PM
    05 Mar, 18
    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow after protests by opposition members over various issues.

  6. 11:27AM
    05 Mar, 18
    TDP MP N. Siva Prasad protesting outside Parliament

    Telugu Desam Party MP N. Siva Prasad dressed as Lord Krishna during TDP protest demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

  7. 11:20AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    Rajya Sabha also adjourned till 11.20 am after the protest by TDP over 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh.

  8. 11:19AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Lok Sabha adjourned

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after protest by TDP over 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh.

  9. 10:59AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Bills to be tabled in LS, RS today

    The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill 2017 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. And the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

  10. 10:55AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Derek O'Brien says PM Modi will not deliver address from Red Fort in 2019

    O'Brien also claimed that the BJP had gone 'overboard' with its victory in Tripura. 'If their target is West Bengal our target is Red Fort. BJP did not win Tripura, the Left surrendered it,' he said, claiming that Prime Minister Modi will not deliver his address from the Red Fort in 2019.

  11. 10:55AM
    05 Mar, 18

    TMC leader Derek O'Brien had said on Sunday that his party is for a debate and a discussion in Parliament, and would evolve a joint opposition strategy soon. "We will coordinate with other opposition parties to expose this BJP government that has not delivered on their promises. I don't want to name any particular issue as there are many. We have issues for everyday in Parliament," he said.

  12. 10:54AM
    05 Mar, 18

    CPI leader D Raja had yesterday said the issue of PNB fraud will be taken up and the new bills that the government proposes to bring would also be discussed. "We will demand answers from the government on how the fraud happened. The banking sector is in a deep crisis and its credibility is at stake," PTI quoted him as saying.

  13. 10:54AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Bills for consideration and passage in both Houses

    The government has also listed some other bills for consideration and passage in both Houses.

    In the Lok Sabha, it intends to bring 'The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017', ' The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017' tomorrow, and 'The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017', on Tuesday.

    In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed 'The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017', and 'The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017', for the first day of the session.

  14. 10:53AM
    05 Mar, 18

    The passage of the OBC bill, that seeks to provide constitutional status for the OBC commission, is another issue high on the government agenda.

  15. 10:47AM
    05 Mar, 18
    PM Modi arrives at Parliament

    PM Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament, welcomed by BJP Chief Amit Shah and Union Ministers.  (Source: Express photos by Praveen Jain)

  19. 10:38AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Amit Shah, Union ministers outside Parliament

    BJP President Amit Shah, Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Mahesh Sharma, Smriti Irani among others outside Parliament. (Source: Express photos by Praveen Jain).

  20. 10:21AM
    05 Mar, 18

    CPI Leader D Raja gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over PNB scam.

  21. 10:20AM
    05 Mar, 18

    SP MP Naresh Agarwal gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha on PNB fraud case.

  22. 10:19AM
    05 Mar, 18

    RJD MP JP Yadav gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over PNB fraud case.

  23. 10:18AM
    05 Mar, 18

    The second part of the session would primarily see the passage of the Union budget for 2018-19 and discussions on the demand for grants for various ministries. The BJP, which is energised after its emphatic victory in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, is likely to adopt an aggressive posture in Parliament. The ruling party will rake up scams taking place during the Congress times and pin it down, PTI quoted party sources as saying.

  24. 10:14AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Others issues to be discussed today

    Other issues that the opposition is likely to raise include those relating to crimes against Dalits and women. The issues of farmers distress, slowdown of the economy and rising unemployment were also expected to be raised by opposition benches.

  25. 10:12AM
    05 Mar, 18

    The legislation, once passed, will grant powers to the government to attach assets of persons declared fugitive. This will include benami assets too. The BJP has claimed that the PNB scam had started during the UPA rule and its government has acted swiftly after the fraud came out in the open.

  26. 10:10AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Discussion on Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill

    Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma has given a notice for a discussion under rule 267 of the House on the bank fraud issue. The government, on its part, is seeking to counter the opposition offensive by bringing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, that seeks to confiscate and sell all assets of absconding economic offenders.

  27. 10:08AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Opposition to demand answers from PM Modi on PNB fraud case

    Opposition parties would demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other banking scams took place under his watch and how the government failed to stop them.

  28. 10:07AM
    05 Mar, 18

    The second half of the Parliament session begins today. Follow our Live blog to get the latest updates.

