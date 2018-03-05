Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Both houses adjourned after protests over PNB scam

PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union Ministers outside Parliament on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain) PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union Ministers outside Parliament on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced today after a month-long recess, with both houses witnessing adjournment after protests by opposition members over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other issues. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow, while the upper House was first adjourned till 11.20 am, and after reassembly, it was again adjourned till 2 pm.

The government and the Opposition are likely to lock horns on a host of issues including the on-going investigation into a Rs 11,000 crore bank fraud case. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which was approved by the Union government last week, is likely to be the centre of the discussion among other issues like triple talaq bill, which is pending in Rajya Sabha. Congress will also talk about Karti Chidambaram’s arrest by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case, which it has termed as “political vendetta”.

The session begins two days after the Northeast election results that saw the BJP securing a victory in Tripura. The first part of the budget session was held from January 29 to February 9.

Follow Parliament Budget session LIVE updates below:

