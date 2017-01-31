Top stories at 9 am, January 31: Parliament Budget Session, Trump fires acting Attorney General, Hafiz Saeed under house arrest

Parliament Budget Session 2017 to commence today with an opening address from President Pranab Mukherjee. Parliament Budget Session 2017 to commence today with an opening address from President Pranab Mukherjee.

Parliament Budget Session 2017 begins today

The Government will table the Economic Survey 2017 today before the Parliament, a day before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the union budget. The budget session will begin today with President Pranab Mukherjee addressing both Houses of the Parliament. On Monday, at an all-party meeting convened by the ruling-NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Opposition parties in an effort to prevent another washout of the House proceeding. He was quoted by the parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar as saying that the Parliament is a “mahapanchayat” and it should function. Trinamool Congress, however, decided to skip the first two days of the session in protest against PM Modi’s demonetisation drive.

Watch what else is making news

Hafiz Saeed under house arrest

Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind and JuD founder, Hafiz Saeed was placed under house arrest on Monday night by Pakistan’s Punjab police. Saeed blamed the growing bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his house arrest. In a recorded video message right before his arrest, Saeed claimed that Pakistan was put under pressure to target him. Saeed cited his advocacy of the Kashmir issue and Balochistan as reasons for his arrest.

Donald Trump fires acting US Attorney General

US President Donald Trump Tuesday fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for ordering the US Justice Department to stop defending his executive order, which temporarily suspends the country’s immigration program and bars entry to citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days. “The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” the White House press secretary’s office said in a statement. She was replaced by Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, until Trump’s permanent pick Jeff Sessions appointment is ratified by the senate.

Giriraj Singh says Padmavati shown in bad light as she was a Hindu

Wading into the controversy over the yet to be released Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, Union Minister of State and BJP MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh on Monday claimed that Rani Padmini was being shown in poor light because she was a Hindu. He said that people who “play” with India’s history should be “punished” by the public. (It is the country’s misfortune that those who consider Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan as their icons… play with the country’s history… The way they have portrayed Padmini… had she not been a Hindu, perhaps they would not have dared to do so),” said Singh, who is the BJP MP from Nawada.

SC appoints new BCCI administrators

In less than a month after it removed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their posts, the Supreme Court Monday appointed a four member-panel of administrators to manage the affairs of the cricket board and report on whether it has complied with the Lodha Committee’s recommendations. The panel of administrators will be led by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai, and have historian Ramchandra Guha, career banker and IDFC managing director Vikram Limaye, and former women’s Test cricketer and captain Diana Edulji as its members

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd