Hate crime againsts Indians: Rajnath says govt serious, Congress says PM Modi silent

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ananth Kumar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh and SS Ahluwalia, arrives for the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ananth Kumar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh and SS Ahluwalia, arrives for the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

The Budget session began on a stormy note Thursday with Opposition members demanding a debate on the recent hate crimes against Indians living in the United States of America.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikharjun Kharge blamed the Modi government for remaining silent on the attacks against Indians in US. He went on to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in attendence, to issue a statement in the House on the issue.

“Why is the Modi government silent on the attacks against Indian in the US? The Prime Minister tweets on every other issue, why doesn’t he talk on this issue? Why is he silent? He should make a statement today,” he said.

In his reply, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has taken a serious note of the recent incidents against Indians in US. He added that the government will make a statement on the issue next week in the Parliament. “What is happening in the US is being viewed seriously by the government and a statement would be made in the Parliament next week,” he said during Question Hour. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also said the government was very much concerned about the incidents in the US.

In recent weeks, at least two Indians have been killed in incidents of hate crime in the US. Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh, Jithender Reddy speaking on the same issue said: “Each attack involved a slogan. Go back to your country. The recent attack on two Indian nationals in US is a clear case of racism. America condemned it but is not taking any steps to address the issue. Another incident involving a Sikh also shows there is a sign of xenophobia. Telugu-speaking Indians living in the US are in lakhs. The families are worried about the safety of their kin in the US.”

Earlier in the morning, soon after the House observed a moment of silence over the passing away of four former members, AIADMK members trooped into the Well demanding a debate on the alleged attack by the Sri Lankan navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan assured the MPs that they could raise the issues during Zero Hour.

With inputs from PTI

