Parliament Budget Session: Congress faults debate wording, government says ‘running away’

As Lok Sabha failed to transact any business for the third consecutive day, the BJP on Tuesday alleged the Congress was “running away” from a debate on alleged irregularities in the banking system after the Treasury and Opposition benches locked horns over the language and rule of the debate.

“They are running away from a debate because they know that many skeletons of the UPA will tumble out of the cupboard,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

Kumar said the Congress, which had given a notice for a debate under Rule 193 (which calls for suspension of business to debate but without any vote), on Tuesday changed its stand and insisted on a debate on the same issue as an adjournment motion, which requires voting as well.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Kumar said: “I want to know what gyaan (wisdom) he (Mallikarjun Kharge, who sought an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha) got today after the return of Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Italy, that he wanted to change the Rule after the Speaker admitted notice under Rule 193.”

The Congress has opposed the wording of the motion, which was listed in the list of business as “to raise a discussion on alleged systemic irregularities in banking sector over the years and its impact on Indian economy”. But Kumar alleged the Congress had objections to the debate talking about the UPA years.

BJP leaders said both Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP chief whip Rakesh Singh met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi but the issue was not resolved.

The Congress said the party’s notice under 193 did not seek a discussion over the years, but wanted to confine to repeated incidents of financial frauds and loan default. But Kumar said the Speaker, who had received several notices, had finalised the wording. “It is the Speaker’s prerogative what notice she accepts and the average language used in the day’s agenda,” Kumar said.

