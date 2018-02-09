Parliament Budget Session: BJP’s Bhupender Yadav describes what UPA did wrong and NDA fixed

Bhupender Yadav Bhupender Yadav

On a day former finance minister P Chidambaram attacked the Budget in Rajya Sabha, the BJP’s Bhupender Yadav targeted the Congress for policy paralysis during UPA rule, alleged misuse of constitutional institutions then, and the framing of a Companies Act that he described as defective. The Act caused companies losses, he said, and added that the NDA has plugged leakages in the delivery of subsidies, thereby removing corruption.

Yadav also targeted Chidambaram by waving a newspaper report on an Enforcement Directorate raid on his house.

About the Budget, Yadav claimed landless farmers would be given farm credit and 22,000 village agri-markets will be modernised. He said the country’s ranking in ease of doing business has improved, black money been curbed and foreign reserves risen.

Congress members protested in the well during his speech, raising anti-government slogans; earlier, it was BJP MPs who had protested during Chidambaram’s speech.

Harivansh (JD-U) too lauded the efforts of the government, saying it has moved from status quo to destiny changers.

From the Opposition, Manas Bhunia (Trinamool) made his first speech, criticising demonetisation and haste in GST. Bisambhar Prasad Nishad (SP), S R Balasubramaniam (AIADMK), Dilip Kumar Tirkey (BJD), Tapan Sen (CPM), Rajaram (BSP) and Jairam Ramesh (Congress) were among the other speakers in a debate that continued late into the night Thursday.

