Parliament Budget Session 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi likely to reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The Rajya Sabha had begun the debate on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah making his debut speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
For the second consecutive day, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha until 2 pm after Opposition members created a ruckus minutes after the House met in the morning. Upset by the move, Opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool Congress boycotted afternoon proceedings after briefly attending, even as they claimed their voice was being muzzled. However, the BJP issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the Parliament on Wednesday and Thursday. READ MORE
Seventeen opposition parties had last week decided to work together to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre on national issues, de-linking the unity in Parliament from their differences at the state-level.
Members of TDP and YSR MP's stage separate protests in Parliament premises over demand of special status to Andhra Pradesh and other issues, reports ANI.
Members of TMC protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over prices of diesel and petrol and withdrawal of Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday demanded that the Centre punish anyone who calls an Indian Muslim ‘a Pakistani’, reported ANI. Urging the government to introduce a law to this effect, Owaisi suggested a punishment with three-year jail term to any person who says this. READ MORE
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Yesterday, two policemen were killed at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Tuesday after militants opened fire on a police team accompanying detainees from the Central Jail to the hospital for a medical check-up. READ MORE