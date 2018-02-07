Parliament Budget Session 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi likely to reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The Rajya Sabha had begun the debate on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah making his debut speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

For the second consecutive day, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha until 2 pm after Opposition members created a ruckus minutes after the House met in the morning. Upset by the move, Opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool Congress boycotted afternoon proceedings after briefly attending, even as they claimed their voice was being muzzled. However, the BJP issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the Parliament on Wednesday and Thursday. READ MORE

Seventeen opposition parties had last week decided to work together to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre on national issues, de-linking the unity in Parliament from their differences at the state-level.

