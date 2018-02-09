Parliament Budget Session 2018 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm, Lok Sabha adjourned till March 5

The proceedings in both the houses of the Parliament on Friday was repeatedly abrupted, mainly because of the protest staged by the TDP members over their demand of special status to Andhra. The Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after it was convened today after protests from TDP members over the issue of budgetary allocation for Andhra Pradesh. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan straightway took up the Question House as the proceedings commenced. Soon members of the TDP crowded the Well raising slogans.
In Rajya Sabha, an uproar was witnessed after Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal urged Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to ask for an apology from Minister of State Kiren Rijiju over his social media post on Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury.
Earlier in the day, Renuka Chowdhury filed a privilege motion against Rijiju for posting a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocking her laughter in the Rajya Sabha.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday denied Congress leader P Chidambaram’s charges on economic policy, saying structural reform may pose momentary difficulty initially but will prove to be beneficial in the long run. His reply to the Opposition in Lok Sabha was also briefly disrupted yesterday after the Congress protested against his remarks on party president Rahul Gandhi.
Speaking on the Rafale deal, Jaitley said the breakup cost of the deal cannot be disclosed as it would reveal to the enemy what weapons system is part of the aircraft.
Odisha MP AV Swamy has been taken to the hospital. He fell down inside the Parliament. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkiah Naidu adjourns the House till 2.30pm amid uproar by Andhra Pradesh members. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the house till March 5.
Proceedings begin in both the houses of the Parliament. As proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha, TDP members storm into the Well of the houses with placards to demand special package for Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Ananth Kumar, Jitendra Singh and others outside the Parliament. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar had earlier in the day said that BJP national president Amit Shah branded Congress president Rahul Gandhi's style of politics as 'undemocratic'.
Both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12 pm because of the uproar in both the houses. The Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after it was convened today after protests from TDP members over the issue of budgetary allocation for Andhra Pradesh. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan straightway took up the Question House as the proceedings commenced. Soon members of the TDP crowded the Well raising slogans. "This cannot happen everyday," the Speaker told the protesting members.
In Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal urged Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to ask for an apology from Minister of State Kiren Rijiju over his social media post on Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury.
MPs from Andhra Pradesh protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Parliament Complex. They are demanding more fund allocation for the state in the Union Budget. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)