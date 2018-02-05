Parliament Budget Session 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over protests, Lok Sabha pays tribute to Hukum Singh

Parliament Budget Session 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. Parliament Budget Session 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

The Parliament is expected to witness stormy scenes on Monday as MPs of NDA-ally Telugu Desam Party are likely to disrupt the proceedings to express their displeasure over the Union Budget 2018. It is learnt that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the MPs to use all possible means to put pressure on the Centre.

Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, TDP Central Committee member and the party’s special representative in New Delhi, said on Sunday: “The CM has asked the MPs to use all means possible to put pressure on the Centre and highlight our problems, including disrupting Parliament even if they face the possibility of suspension. The CM said he is committed to maintaining the coalition dharma, but the protests for justice for Andhra Pradesh should now be out in the open, rather than just sending requests and appeals. This is the ‘stage one’ strategy. From Tuesday, our MPs will hold placards and protest in Parliament. We will decide what to do next after the Parliament session.”

“I am sticking to the coalition dharma and keeping quiet. I am also restraining my colleagues from speaking out against the BJP. But if they do not want us, I will say namaste and walk away. This is no way to treat a coalition partner,’’ TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said earlier.

BJP president Amit Shah will initiate the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha in Monday. This will be Shah’s debut speech in the Upper House, to which he was elected last year from Gujarat. Rajya Sabha will discuss the motion of thanks over Monday and Tuesday. The House has decided to sit till 8 pm to make up for lost time.

There was speculation in the Winter Session that Shah would make his maiden speech in the House either on triple talaq or GST Bills. Discussion on the triple talaq Bill could not happen because of disruptions in House proceedings.

