Parliament Budget Session 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over protests, Lok Sabha pays tribute to Hukum Singh

The Parliament is expected to witness stormy scenes on Monday as MPs of NDA-ally Telugu Desam Party are likely to disrupt the proceedings to express their displeasure over the Union Budget 2018. It is learnt that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the MPs to use all possible means to put pressure on the Centre.
Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, TDP Central Committee member and the party’s special representative in New Delhi, said on Sunday: “The CM has asked the MPs to use all means possible to put pressure on the Centre and highlight our problems, including disrupting Parliament even if they face the possibility of suspension. The CM said he is committed to maintaining the coalition dharma, but the protests for justice for Andhra Pradesh should now be out in the open, rather than just sending requests and appeals. This is the ‘stage one’ strategy. From Tuesday, our MPs will hold placards and protest in Parliament. We will decide what to do next after the Parliament session.”
“I am sticking to the coalition dharma and keeping quiet. I am also restraining my colleagues from speaking out against the BJP. But if they do not want us, I will say namaste and walk away. This is no way to treat a coalition partner,’’ TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said earlier.
BJP president Amit Shah will initiate the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha in Monday. This will be Shah’s debut speech in the Upper House, to which he was elected last year from Gujarat. Rajya Sabha will discuss the motion of thanks over Monday and Tuesday. The House has decided to sit till 8 pm to make up for lost time.
There was speculation in the Winter Session that Shah would make his maiden speech in the House either on triple talaq or GST Bills. Discussion on the triple talaq Bill could not happen because of disruptions in House proceedings.
Parliament Budget Session 2018 LIVE UPDATES
Apart from Samajwadi Party, AAP members too trooped into the Well raising the issue of sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi. Congress member Ramachandra Rao too came into the Well holding a banner that read "Do Justice to Andhra Pradesh" in protest against the state not finding a mention in the Union Budget for 2018-19 presented last week.
"I don't want to run the House like this," Venkaiah Naidu remarked before adjourning the House till 2 pm.
Soon after Lok Sabha met today, three new MPs -- Congress members from Rajasthan Karan Singh Yadav and Raghu Sharma as well as TMC member from West Bengal Sajda Ahmed -- took oath. Yadav has been elected from Alwar while Sharma and Ahmed represent Ajmer and Uluberia constituencies, respectively.
Samajwadi Party MPs in Rajya Sabha raised the issue of alleged fake encounters in Uttar Pradesh following which the House was adjourned. SP MP Naresh Agrawal had given a notice under rule 267 seeking adjournment of proceedings to take up a discussion on the issue of fake encounters, which was rejected by Naidu who said the matter could be raised through a different notice.
Lok Sabha on Monday paid tribute to Kairana MP Hukum Singh who passed away on February 3. Singh was suffering from breathing problems and died at J P Hospital in Noida. Two years ago, when UP polls were nearing, Singh alleged that 346 Hindu families had been forced to migrate from the western UP town of Kairana due to atrocities unleased by “one particular community”.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after new members take oath. To reconvene on February 6, 11 am. The House also paid tribute to Kairana MP Hukum Singh who passed away on February 3. Singh was also the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Water Resources and member of General Purposes Committee of the Lok Sabha. "A literary person with deep passion for reading scriptures; poetry and classics, the spirit of which he imbibed in his disciplined life and also reflected in his insightful articles," Mahajan said while mourning the demise of Singh.
The MPs staged the protest urging the Centre to take steps to fulfill bifurcation promises and pending issues for Andhra Pradesh.
Amid ruckus created by Opposition members, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.