Parliament adjourned for Ram Nath Kovind swearing-in ceremony

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind as President of India. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House proceedings till 3.00 pm soon after it was convened to allow Union ministers to take part in the ceremony. Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm.

Kovind, the former Governor of Bihar, will become the 14th President of India. He was nominated by the BJP-led NDA government and won the presidential election last week with over 7 lakh votes in the Electoral College by defeating Opposition candidate and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

After KR Narayanan, 71-year-old Kovind will be the second Dalit President of India. Kovind served as a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha and headed the party’s SC-ST wing for a while before becoming the Governor of Bihar. A lawyer by training, Kovind has addressed the United Nations as India’s representative in 2002. He practised at both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court for 16 years.

